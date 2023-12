SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE ICON: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

MISC CPFx7: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION: 1

POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM * DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

Trevor Bonner SO Number: 107418 Booking Number: 448588 Booking Date: 12-06-2023 12:09 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jose Betancur SO Number: 107417 Booking Number: 448587 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 11:55 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Eric Samaniego SO Number: 107416 Booking Number: 448586 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 11:45 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Alexandra Sanchez SO Number: 107415 Booking Number: 448585 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 11:38 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Juan Rosado SO Number: 91322 Booking Number: 448584 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 9:37 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Joel Moore SO Number: 95634 Booking Number: 448583 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 9:14 pm Charges: *RPR*MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G *RPR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *RPR*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Estevan Guajardo SO Number: 98025 Booking Number: 448582 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 8:38 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $15000.00 Miguel Covarrubias SO Number: 102594 Booking Number: 448581 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 7:30 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Roberto carlos Hernandez molina SO Number: 107414 Booking Number: 448580 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 7:22 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Julian Esquivel SO Number: 97709 Booking Number: 448579 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 5:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jose Ramirez SO Number: 56793 Booking Number: 448578 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 4:57 pm Charges: *CPF* POSS MARIJ <2OZ 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON INS *CPF* NO LIABILITY INSURANCE ICON MISC CPFX3 POSS *CPF* POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA ICON Bond: $1326.70 Bryan Whillhite SO Number: 39270 Booking Number: 448577 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 4:36 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Gloria Enriquez SO Number: 34292 Booking Number: 448576 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 4:08 pm Charges: *GOB*THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC Bond: No Bond Stacy Anderson SO Number: 66592 Booking Number: 448575 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 1:30 pm Charges: MISC CPFx7 Bond: No Bond Kevin Revell SO Number: 36562 Booking Number: 448574 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 1:03 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Jaylon Knight SO Number: 103992 Booking Number: 448573 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 11:17 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE FAILURE TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION POSS/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1330.00 Lisa Nieto SO Number: 93978 Booking Number: 448572 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 10:58 am Charges: *COMM * DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: No Bond Redgy Hall SO Number: 78002 Booking Number: 448571 Booking Date: 12-05-2023 10:23 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597