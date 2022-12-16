Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON
MISC CPF X2
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
99999999 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
