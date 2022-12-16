Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
SANCHEZ, NOAH
Booking #:
442849
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 3:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HOLDEN, SHANE
Booking #:
442848
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 1:57 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
RAYNOR, TAVENN
Booking #:
442847
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 1:43 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
WOOD, TOMMY
Booking #:
442846
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 1:09 am
Charges:
13990075 *J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
THORNBURGH, MICHAEL
Booking #:
442845
Booking Date:
12-16-2022 – 12:34 am
Charges:
11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALAS, JOHN
Booking #:
442844
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 9:24 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$766.00
DORRIS, DEVIN
Booking #:
442843
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 8:44 pm
Charges:
29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUDSON, JESSIELEE
Booking #:
442842
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 7:17 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$620.00
ROMAN, RAMIRO
Booking #:
442841
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 6:57 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCNEESE, ANTHONY
Booking #:
442840
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ARREDONDO, DIANA
Booking #:
442839
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON
MISC CPF X2
Bond:
Bond
$800.00
SMITH, STEPHEN
Booking #:
442838
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
23990194 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
99999999 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUTCHISON, MOLLY
Booking #:
442837
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 3:31 pm
Charges:
23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond:
Bond
$70000.00
WALLACE, MICHELLE
Booking #:
442836
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$85000.00
watkins, keno
Booking #:
442835
Release Date:
12-15-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1352.00
HOLIK, CLIFF
Booking #:
442834
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 9:06 am
Charges:
41990020 *COMM*PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOE
Booking #:
442833
Release Date:
12-15-2022 – 9:13 am
Booking Date:
12-15-2022 – 8:00 am
Charges:
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597