Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

SANCHEZ, NOAH Booking #: 442849 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 3:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 HOLDEN, SHANE Booking #: 442848 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 1:57 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $5000.00 RAYNOR, TAVENN Booking #: 442847 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond $5000.00 WOOD, TOMMY Booking #: 442846 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 1:09 am Charges: 13990075 *J/N*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond THORNBURGH, MICHAEL Booking #: 442845 Booking Date: 12-16-2022 – 12:34 am Charges: 11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond 11990004 *GJI*AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD36010001 *GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACTMISC BENCH WARRANT SALAS, JOHN Booking #: 442844 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 9:24 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $766.00 54999999 PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFICMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 DORRIS, DEVIN Booking #: 442843 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 8:44 pm Charges: 29990042 *VOP*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond HUDSON, JESSIELEE Booking #: 442842 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 7:17 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $620.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION54999999 PEDESTRIAN-WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC ROMAN, RAMIRO Booking #: 442841 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 6:57 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: Bond No Bond MCNEESE, ANTHONY Booking #: 442840 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 6:39 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond ARREDONDO, DIANA Booking #: 442839 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICON

MISC CPF X2 Bond: Bond $800.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR 1627829J4 DWLI ICONMISC CPF X2 SMITH, STEPHEN Booking #: 442838 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 5:00 pm Charges: 23990194 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

99999999 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022 Bond: Bond No Bond 23990194 *GOB*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH99999999 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 BONDED ON 11/23/2022 HUTCHISON, MOLLY Booking #: 442837 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 3:31 pm Charges: 23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: Bond $70000.00 23990196 *GOB*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR WALLACE, MICHELLE Booking #: 442836 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 1:59 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $85000.00 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 548010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION watkins, keno Booking #: 442835 Release Date: 12-15-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 12:25 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1352.00 54999999 DWLI55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLIK, CLIFF Booking #: 442834 Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 9:06 am Charges: 41990020 *COMM*PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond: Bond No Bond LOPEZ, JOE Booking #: 442833 Release Date: 12-15-2022 – 9:13 am Booking Date: 12-15-2022 – 8:00 am Charges: 57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

