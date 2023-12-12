SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • *COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
Djuannae Franklin mug shot

Djuannae Franklin

SO Number: 74096

Booking Number: 448682

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 5:06 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $2162.00

Raul Perez mug shot

Raul Perez

SO Number: 19538

Booking Number: 448681

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:39 am

Charges:

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

Bond: $552.00

Denise Delarosa mug shot

Denise Delarosa

SO Number: 84372

Booking Number: 448680

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:33 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Joshua Locklear mug shot

Joshua Locklear

SO Number: 85267

Booking Number: 448679

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:03 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Brandon Uragna mug shot

Brandon Uragna

SO Number: 102345

Booking Number: 448678

Booking Date: 12-12-2023 12:50 am

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: No Bond

Britney Chandler mug shot

Britney Chandler

SO Number: 72012

Booking Number: 448677

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:45 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $1000.00

Fernando Aleman mug shot

Fernando Aleman

SO Number: 107449

Booking Number: 448676

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:38 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $3500.00

Jose Colunga mug shot

Jose Colunga

SO Number: 107193

Booking Number: 448675

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 6:55 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

David Blake mug shot

David Blake

SO Number: 81951

Booking Number: 448673

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:26 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Ariel Castillo mug shot

Ariel Castillo

SO Number: 94307

Booking Number: 448674

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:14 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Curtis Mosby mug shot

Curtis Mosby

SO Number: 95225

Booking Number: 448672

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 4:37 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Roxanne Pesina mug shot

Roxanne Pesina

SO Number: 107448

Booking Number: 448671

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 3:51 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

Bond: $7500.00

Blanca Cajas mug shot

Blanca Cajas

SO Number: 57433

Booking Number: 448670

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:34 pm

Charges:

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Pedro Sistos mug shot

Pedro Sistos

SO Number: 107447

Booking Number: 448669

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:23 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $10000.00

Cailey Laughard mug shot

Cailey Laughard

SO Number: 101400

Booking Number: 448668

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 1:47 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Filiberto Corrales mug shot

Filiberto Corrales

SO Number: 104902

Booking Number: 448667

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 12:18 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Jocelyn Hernandez mug shot

Jocelyn Hernandez

SO Number: 107446

Booking Number: 448666

Booking Date: 12-11-2023 9:40 am

Charges:

*MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597