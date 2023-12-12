SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- *COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
Djuannae Franklin
SO Number: 74096
Booking Number: 448682
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 5:06 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $2162.00
Raul Perez
SO Number: 19538
Booking Number: 448681
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:39 am
Charges:
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
Bond: $552.00
Denise Delarosa
SO Number: 84372
Booking Number: 448680
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:33 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Joshua Locklear
SO Number: 85267
Booking Number: 448679
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:03 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Brandon Uragna
SO Number: 102345
Booking Number: 448678
Booking Date: 12-12-2023 12:50 am
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: No Bond
Britney Chandler
SO Number: 72012
Booking Number: 448677
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:45 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $1000.00
Fernando Aleman
SO Number: 107449
Booking Number: 448676
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:38 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $3500.00
Jose Colunga
SO Number: 107193
Booking Number: 448675
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 6:55 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
David Blake
SO Number: 81951
Booking Number: 448673
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:26 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Ariel Castillo
SO Number: 94307
Booking Number: 448674
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:14 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Curtis Mosby
SO Number: 95225
Booking Number: 448672
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 4:37 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Roxanne Pesina
SO Number: 107448
Booking Number: 448671
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 3:51 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond: $7500.00
Blanca Cajas
SO Number: 57433
Booking Number: 448670
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:34 pm
Charges:
*COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Pedro Sistos
SO Number: 107447
Booking Number: 448669
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:23 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $10000.00
Cailey Laughard
SO Number: 101400
Booking Number: 448668
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 1:47 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Filiberto Corrales
SO Number: 104902
Booking Number: 448667
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 12:18 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Jocelyn Hernandez
SO Number: 107446
Booking Number: 448666
Booking Date: 12-11-2023 9:40 am
Charges:
*MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597