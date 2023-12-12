SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, December 11, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

Djuannae Franklin SO Number: 74096 Booking Number: 448682 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 5:06 am Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Raul Perez SO Number: 19538 Booking Number: 448681 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:39 am Charges: MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER Bond: $552.00 Denise Delarosa SO Number: 84372 Booking Number: 448680 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 4:33 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Joshua Locklear SO Number: 85267 Booking Number: 448679 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 3:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Brandon Uragna SO Number: 102345 Booking Number: 448678 Booking Date: 12-12-2023 12:50 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Britney Chandler SO Number: 72012 Booking Number: 448677 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:45 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Fernando Aleman SO Number: 107449 Booking Number: 448676 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 8:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3500.00 Jose Colunga SO Number: 107193 Booking Number: 448675 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 6:55 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 David Blake SO Number: 81951 Booking Number: 448673 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:26 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Ariel Castillo SO Number: 94307 Booking Number: 448674 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 5:14 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Curtis Mosby SO Number: 95225 Booking Number: 448672 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 4:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Roxanne Pesina SO Number: 107448 Booking Number: 448671 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 3:51 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Blanca Cajas SO Number: 57433 Booking Number: 448670 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Pedro Sistos SO Number: 107447 Booking Number: 448669 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 2:23 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $10000.00 Cailey Laughard SO Number: 101400 Booking Number: 448668 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 1:47 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Filiberto Corrales SO Number: 104902 Booking Number: 448667 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 12:18 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jocelyn Hernandez SO Number: 107446 Booking Number: 448666 Booking Date: 12-11-2023 9:40 am Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

