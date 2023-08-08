From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 7, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

Charles Goff SO Number: 106893 Booking Number: 446587 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 3:07 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Justin West SO Number: 106892 Booking Number: 446586 Booking Date: 08-08-2023 2:11 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Tarango SO Number: 105856 Booking Number: 446585 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 8:16 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Andrew Garza SO Number: 106121 Booking Number: 446584 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 6:41 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: $75000.00 Michael Cordell SO Number: 79001 Booking Number: 446583 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 5:16 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV Bond: $612.00 Candice Martinez SO Number: 93235 Booking Number: 446582 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:56 pm Charges: *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Payton Simmons SO Number: 106891 Booking Number: 446581 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:18 pm Charges: THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $50000.00 Tracy Hinds SO Number: 106890 Booking Number: 446580 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 2:28 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jazmine Valencia SO Number: 91869 Booking Number: 446579 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 12:44 pm Charges: *MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Celeste Garza SO Number: 99728 Booking Number: 446578 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 11:06 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Michael Carrasco SO Number: 69258 Booking Number: 446577 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:10 am Charges: COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Craig Chapman SO Number: 102381 Booking Number: 446576 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:01 am Charges: *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $3000.00 Ann Thomas SO Number: 93156 Booking Number: 446575 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:52 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $2500.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446574 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:38 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Janell Briones SO Number: 47514 Booking Number: 446573 Booking Date: 08-07-2023 7:05 am Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597