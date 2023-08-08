From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 7, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
Charles Goff
SO Number: 106893
Booking Number: 446587
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 3:07 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Justin West
SO Number: 106892
Booking Number: 446586
Booking Date: 08-08-2023 2:11 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Daniel Tarango
SO Number: 105856
Booking Number: 446585
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 8:16 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Andrew Garza
SO Number: 106121
Booking Number: 446584
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 6:41 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: $75000.00
Michael Cordell
SO Number: 79001
Booking Number: 446583
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 5:16 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV
Bond: $612.00
Candice Martinez
SO Number: 93235
Booking Number: 446582
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:56 pm
Charges:
*GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Payton Simmons
SO Number: 106891
Booking Number: 446581
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:18 pm
Charges:
THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $50000.00
Tracy Hinds
SO Number: 106890
Booking Number: 446580
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 2:28 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Jazmine Valencia
SO Number: 91869
Booking Number: 446579
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 12:44 pm
Charges:
*MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Celeste Garza
SO Number: 99728
Booking Number: 446578
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 11:06 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
*CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Michael Carrasco
SO Number: 69258
Booking Number: 446577
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:10 am
Charges:
COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Craig Chapman
SO Number: 102381
Booking Number: 446576
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:01 am
Charges:
*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $3000.00
Ann Thomas
SO Number: 93156
Booking Number: 446575
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:52 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $2500.00
Lonnie Haley
SO Number: 19823
Booking Number: 446574
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:38 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Janell Briones
SO Number: 47514
Booking Number: 446573
Booking Date: 08-07-2023 7:05 am
Charges:
*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
