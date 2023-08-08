From 7 a.m. on Monday, August 7, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
Charles Goff mug shot

Charles Goff

SO Number: 106893

Booking Number: 446587

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 3:07 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Justin West mug shot

Justin West

SO Number: 106892

Booking Number: 446586

Booking Date: 08-08-2023 2:11 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Daniel Tarango mug shot

Daniel Tarango

SO Number: 105856

Booking Number: 446585

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 8:16 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Andrew Garza mug shot

Andrew Garza

SO Number: 106121

Booking Number: 446584

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 6:41 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: $75000.00

Michael Cordell mug shot

Michael Cordell

SO Number: 79001

Booking Number: 446583

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 5:16 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – FV

Bond: $612.00

Candice Martinez mug shot

Candice Martinez

SO Number: 93235

Booking Number: 446582

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:56 pm

Charges:

*GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Payton Simmons mug shot

Payton Simmons

SO Number: 106891

Booking Number: 446581

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 3:18 pm

Charges:

THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K

THEFT OF SERV >=$30K<$150K

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $50000.00

Tracy Hinds mug shot

Tracy Hinds

SO Number: 106890

Booking Number: 446580

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 2:28 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Jazmine Valencia mug shot

Jazmine Valencia

SO Number: 91869

Booking Number: 446579

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 12:44 pm

Charges:

*MTR* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Celeste Garza mug shot

Celeste Garza

SO Number: 99728

Booking Number: 446578

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 11:06 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

*CPF*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Michael Carrasco mug shot

Michael Carrasco

SO Number: 69258

Booking Number: 446577

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:10 am

Charges:

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

Craig Chapman mug shot

Craig Chapman

SO Number: 102381

Booking Number: 446576

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 10:01 am

Charges:

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $3000.00

Ann Thomas mug shot

Ann Thomas

SO Number: 93156

Booking Number: 446575

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:52 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $2500.00

Lonnie Haley mug shot

Lonnie Haley

SO Number: 19823

Booking Number: 446574

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 9:38 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Janell Briones mug shot

Janell Briones

SO Number: 47514

Booking Number: 446573

Booking Date: 08-07-2023 7:05 am

Charges:

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597