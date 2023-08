From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Tony Frontela SO Number: 107004 Booking Number: 447010 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 6:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Ian Hernandez SO Number: 107003 Booking Number: 447009 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 2:44 am Charges: ALCOHOL – MINOR CONSUMING TOBACCO – MIP Bond: $1126.00 Dominic Farrand SO Number: 107002 Booking Number: 447008 Booking Date: 08-30-2023 2:18 am Charges: ALCOHOL – DUI DRIVER’S LICENSE – FALSE/ALTERED TOBACCO – POSS/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 Bond: $962.00 Flora Rodriguez SO Number: 107001 Booking Number: 447007 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 11:19 pm Charges: SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 31 MPH IN A 20 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X 1 MISC VPTA Bond: $1246.00 Angel Medrano SO Number: 97313 Booking Number: 447006 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 11:05 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ NO DL NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2454.00 Javier Beltran SO Number: 107000 Booking Number: 447005 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 9:54 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT SEAT BELT – CHILD(REN) UNDER 8 YOA MISC CPF X 3 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $4180.00 Robert Sims SO Number: 53726 Booking Number: 447004 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 8:20 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *VOP* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Oscar Anderson SO Number: 52911 Booking Number: 447003 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 8:19 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: No Bond Ernest Garcia SO Number: 91168 Booking Number: 447002 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 6:22 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Lacretia Brown SO Number: 64572 Booking Number: 447001 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 2:59 pm Charges: 32.41 *COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON MISC CPF X15 Bond: No Bond Guy Jackson SO Number: 89419 Booking Number: 447000 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 2:37 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Amy Twobabies SO Number: 106011 Booking Number: 446999 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 1:26 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ *COMM* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Isiah White SO Number: 91375 Booking Number: 446998 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 12:46 pm Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: No Bond Clarence Simmons SO Number: 32960 Booking Number: 446997 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 11:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Matthew Evans SO Number: 99778 Booking Number: 446996 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 10:11 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Wesley Mitcham SO Number: 93651 Booking Number: 446995 Booking Date: 08-29-2023 9:13 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

