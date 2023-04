From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 17, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BENCH WARRANT: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS MARIJ >50LBS<=2,000LBS: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FALSE ALARM OR REPORT: 1

MISC CPF X 10: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

Jaicee Torres SO Number: 106408 Booking Number: 444699 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 5:36 am Charges: CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond: $5000.00 Allen Heldenbrand SO Number: 61808 Booking Number: 444697 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 1:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $11000.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 444696 Booking Date: 04-18-2023 12:28 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Lorenzo Mena SO Number: 106406 Booking Number: 444695 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 10:56 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Erick Vargas SO Number: 106405 Booking Number: 444694 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 10:47 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Javier Gutierrez SO Number: 106404 Booking Number: 444693 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 10:45 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Alejandro Vargas SO Number: 106403 Booking Number: 444692 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 10:42 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Antonio Rodriguez SO Number: 105545 Booking Number: 444691 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 8:34 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Adal Sanchez SO Number: 106402 Booking Number: 444690 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 8:19 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >50LBS<=2,000LBS Bond: No Bond Jason Whitlock SO Number: 52213 Booking Number: 444689 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 8:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Wesley Weaver SO Number: 104393 Booking Number: 444688 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 7:36 pm Charges: EXPIRED REGISTRATION TOBACCO-MINOR IN POSSESSION UNDER 18 Bond: $1016.00 Jamie Huertas SO Number: 104095 Booking Number: 444687 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 7:03 pm Charges: *VOP* FALSE ALARM OR REPORT Bond: No Bond Roger Rodriguez SO Number: 62612 Booking Number: 444686 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 6:49 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 10 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $502.00 Jerroswasi Collette SO Number: 103610 Booking Number: 444684 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 6:27 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Alicia Munoz SO Number: 86923 Booking Number: 444683 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 6:22 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Wendy Ward SO Number: 58600 Booking Number: 444682 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 4:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 444681 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 4:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 John Gutierrez SO Number: 106305 Booking Number: 444680 Booking Date: 04-17-2023 3:23 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

