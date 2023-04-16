SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

Aunnecy Elliott SO Number: 106400 Booking Number: 444675 Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Victor Allen SO Number: 99040 Booking Number: 444674 Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:24 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: $5000.00 Matthew Lumbrera SO Number: 64636 Booking Number: 444673 Booking Date: 04-16-2023 4:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Juan Torres SO Number: 62524 Booking Number: 444672 Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:21 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Martin Resendez SO Number: 106374 Booking Number: 444671 Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:08 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $2500.00 David Fuson SO Number: 94167 Booking Number: 444670 Booking Date: 04-15-2023 5:43 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $15000.00 Kavion Joiner SO Number: 106399 Booking Number: 444669 Booking Date: 04-15-2023 11:23 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597