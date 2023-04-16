SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- MISC CPF X 1: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
Aunnecy Elliott
SO Number: 106400
Booking Number: 444675
Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:39 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Victor Allen
SO Number: 99040
Booking Number: 444674
Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:24 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: $5000.00
Matthew Lumbrera
SO Number: 64636
Booking Number: 444673
Booking Date: 04-16-2023 4:44 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Juan Torres
SO Number: 62524
Booking Number: 444672
Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:21 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: No Bond
Martin Resendez
SO Number: 106374
Booking Number: 444671
Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:08 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: $2500.00
David Fuson
SO Number: 94167
Booking Number: 444670
Booking Date: 04-15-2023 5:43 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: $15000.00
Kavion Joiner
SO Number: 106399
Booking Number: 444669
Booking Date: 04-15-2023 11:23 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597