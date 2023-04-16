SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • MISC CPF X 1: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
Aunnecy Elliott mug shot

Aunnecy Elliott

SO Number: 106400

Booking Number: 444675

Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:39 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Victor Allen mug shot

Victor Allen

SO Number: 99040

Booking Number: 444674

Booking Date: 04-16-2023 5:24 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: $5000.00

Matthew Lumbrera mug shot

Matthew Lumbrera

SO Number: 64636

Booking Number: 444673

Booking Date: 04-16-2023 4:44 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Juan Torres mug shot

Juan Torres

SO Number: 62524

Booking Number: 444672

Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:21 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: No Bond

Martin Resendez mug shot

Martin Resendez

SO Number: 106374

Booking Number: 444671

Booking Date: 04-16-2023 12:08 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: $2500.00

David Fuson mug shot

David Fuson

SO Number: 94167

Booking Number: 444670

Booking Date: 04-15-2023 5:43 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: $15000.00

Kavion Joiner mug shot

Kavion Joiner

SO Number: 106399

Booking Number: 444669

Booking Date: 04-15-2023 11:23 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
