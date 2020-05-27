Tom Green County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Wednesday, 05/27/2020, an employee of the Tom Green County Jail tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus. The employee has been placed in quarantine in accordance with the Local Health Authority and the CDC recommendations.

Due to the recent holiday and the specific job duties of the employee, exposure within the Tom Green County Jail and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was limited. As a result of the positive test result, three inmates at the Tom Green County Jail have been isolated and placed in a quarantined environment.

Dr. Vretis has ordered testing of the potentially exposed inmates to aid in determining an appropriate course of action. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Tom Green County Jail are partnered with Shannon Hospital to maintain a healthy and safe environment.