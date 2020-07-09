Tom Green County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first case of COVID-19 has presented itself within the Tom Green County Detention Center. The case involves a male subject in his late 30’s. Immediately upon receiving the positive test result, the inmate was isolated in a negative pressure cell to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 within the jail facility.

Inmates within the Tom Green County Detention Center have been, and will continue to be, provided the necessary resources to protect themselves from the virus. Additionally, all CDC guidelines are aggressively adhered to. The Detention Center will conduct business as usual, partially due to the design of the new facility which affords deliveries, attorney’s visits, and other business to be conducted in areas separated from the detention areas of the facility. Of note, the Governor’s orders still prohibit face to face visitation with inmates.

The Tom Green County Detention Center maintains medical staffing at the facility in coordination with Shannon Medical Center to provide the best possible medical care to inmates. Any inmate who is identified as a COVID-19 concern will be treated and cared for by Shannon Medical Center’s licensed medical and nursing personnel.

While we understand the concerns of individuals who have a family member currently incarcerated at the Tom Green County Detention Center, we are unable to identify those individuals to the public due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws.

Courtesy of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.