Tom Green County Indigent Health Care Building closed to public until March 27, 2020

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – On March 19, 2020, Tom Green County officials announced that the Tom Green County Indigent Health Care Building will be closed to public from March 19, 2020 through March 27, 2020.

“This policy is intended to provide safety for our clients and our staff,” Dianna Spieker, IHC Director said in a statement.

You can still contact them by phone at 325-659-6504.

According to their website, the Indigent Health Care office is designed to provide covered healthcare services to eligible, low income residents of Tom Green County who have no other public or private healthcare benefits.

To see the eligibility criteria visit their website.