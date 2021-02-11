Tom Green County Health Department reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:40 p.m February 11, 2021, there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County.
February 11, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,101
Active cases: 760
Currently hospitalized: 36
New positives for today: 36 (case breakdown – https://bit.ly/39EidOU)
Informe COVID-19 del 11 de febrero de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16101
Casos activos: 760
Actualmente hospitalizados: 36
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 36 (desglose de casos: https://bit.ly/39EidOU)
The Health Department has also confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
– Female, 60s, Menard County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 293: 188 from Tom Green County and 105 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
|Male
|77
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|29
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|43
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|55
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|81
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|49
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|44
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|18
|Hispanic
|Irion
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|White
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Male
|17
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|45
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|White
|Irion
|Antigen
|Female
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|18
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|White
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|White
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|Schleicher
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Unknown
|Irion
|Antigen
|Male
|13
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen