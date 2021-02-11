Tom Green County Health Department reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:40 p.m February 11, 2021, there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County.

February 11, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,101

Active cases: 760

Currently hospitalized: 36

New positives for today: 36 (case breakdown – https://bit.ly/39EidOU)

Informe COVID-19 del 11 de febrero de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16101

Casos activos: 760

Actualmente hospitalizados: 36

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 36 (desglose de casos: https://bit.ly/39EidOU)







The Health Department has also confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Menard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 293: 188 from Tom Green County and 105 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.