Tom Green County Health Department reports 36 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS– The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:40 p.m February 11, 2021, there are 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County.

February 11, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,101

Active cases: 760

Currently hospitalized: 36

New positives for today: 36 (case breakdown – https://bit.ly/39EidOU)

Informe COVID-19 del 11 de febrero de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16101

Casos activos: 760

Actualmente hospitalizados: 36

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 36 (desglose de casos: https://bit.ly/39EidOU)

The Health Department has also confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Menard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 293: 188 from Tom Green County and 105 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time. 

Male77UnknownTGCPCR
Male29WhiteTGCPCR
Male43UnknownTGCPCR
Female56WhiteTGCPCR
Female55WhiteTGCPCR
Male81WhiteTGCPCR
Male52WhiteTGCPCR
Female49WhiteTGCPCR
Female16WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Female27HispanicTGCAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Female44WhiteTGCAntigen
Male20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female18HispanicIrionAntigen
Female35WhiteReaganAntigen
Male32WhiteReaganAntigen
Female16HispanicSuttonAntigen
Male17WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Male57WhiteTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Male45WhiteTGCAntigen
Male40WhiteIrionAntigen
Female63HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49WhiteTGCAntigen
Male41HispanicTGCAntigen
Male18HispanicTGCAntigen
Male23UnknownTGCAntigen
Female56WhiteSchleicherAntigen
Female31WhiteTGCAntigen
Female62WhiteCrockettAntigen
Male41WhiteTGCAntigen
Female67HispanicSchleicherAntigen
Male59HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male35UnknownTGCAntigen
Male15UnknownIrionAntigen
Male13UnknownTGCAntigen

