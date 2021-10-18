Tom Green County Health Department confirms two additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Tom Green Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths in Tom Green County:

Male, 30s, Pecos County: unvaccinated

– Female, 50s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This will bring the total COVID-19 related death count in Tom Green County to 453.

293 from Tom Green County and 160 from other counties. No further information is available at this time on the patients.

Below are the daily COVID-19 reports that include the past weekend and today(October 18). There are 20 new positive cases today for Tom Green County, which brings the new positive case count to 24,763.





Total cases over last three days: 43

Saturday: 10 ( October 16)

( Sunday: 13 (October 17)

Monday: 20 (October 18)

October 16, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,730

Active cases: 239

Currently hospitalized: 30

New positives for today: 10

October 17, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,743

Active cases: 248

Currently hospitalized: 29

New positives for today: 13

October 18, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 24,763

Active cases: 263

Currently hospitalized: 27

New positives for today: 20