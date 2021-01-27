Tom Green County Health Department confirms three more deaths from causes related to COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new deaths according to a press release earlier this afternoon.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 80s, Tom Green County

Male, 70s, Crockett County

Male, 60s, Coleman County



This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 269: 172 from Tom Green County and 97 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.