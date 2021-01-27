Tom Green County Health Department confirms three more deaths from causes related to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed three new deaths according to a press release earlier this afternoon.

The Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

Female, 80s, Tom Green County
Male, 70s, Crockett County
Male, 60s, Coleman County


This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 269: 172 from Tom Green County and 97 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.