Tom Green County Health Department confirms five additional COVID-19-related deaths for Thursday, September 9, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of five additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The patients, according to Thursday’s release, was an unvaccinated Irion County woman in her 60s, an unvaccinated Coke County man in his 30s, an unvaccinated Coke County woman in her 50s, an unvaccinated Runnels County woman in her 50s, and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 90s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

So far, 386 patients have died from COVID-19-related causes in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 249 were residents of Tom Green County; 137 were residents of other counties.

