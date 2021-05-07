Tom Green County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 death since early April

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of a patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement released by the City of San Angelo on Friday afternoon, May 7, 2021.

According to the release the patient was a man in his 70s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

The full statement is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 308: 199 from Tom Green County and 109 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 308: 199 en el condado de Tom Green y 109 en otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.