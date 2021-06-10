Tom Green County Health Department confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The full report, released by the City of San Angelo, is below:

June 10, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,919

Active cases: 23

Currently hospitalized: 6

New positives for today: 5

Informe COVID-19 del 10 de junio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16,919

Casos activos: 23

Actualmente hospitalizados: 6

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male54HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female61UnknownTGCPCR
Male36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female39HispanicCrockettAntigen
Male27UnknownTGCAntigen

