Tom Green County Health Department confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 for today, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
The full report, released by the City of San Angelo, is below:
Total positive cases: 16,919
Active cases: 23
Currently hospitalized: 6
New positives for today: 5
Informe COVID-19 del 10 de junio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16,919
Casos activos: 23
Actualmente hospitalizados: 6
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 5
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|54
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|61
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|39
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen