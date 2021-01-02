Tom Green County Health Department confirms 1 new death and 82 new cases of COVID-19

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Female, 70s, TGC

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 213. 138 from Tom Green County and 75 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 3:00 p.m. January 2, 2021, there are 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported on by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 23 are PCR cases and 59 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 13,006

Active cases: 2,039

Currently hospitalized: 105





Please refer to the graphics and information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

