SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock Show is underway at the Foster Communications Coliseum fairgrounds this week.

FFA and 4H students from across Tom Green County will be showing their animals at the show this weekend and Wall ISD students competed in a show on Thursday evening.

“I really love the community aspect of showing livestock,” said Chloe Jones, a 4H participant. “It just brings everyone together and there’s a bunch of friendship and just like I said together, and we also have a buyer’s dinner and a cake auction on Saturday night to support our county stock show. So anyone is welcome to come to that and support the youth.”

Students will also be presenting their items for judging in the ag mechanics show starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A five-dollar-a-plate barbecue meal will be served in the Gandy Ink Sales Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just before the Premium Auction at 6:00 p.m.

A schedule of select events is below. Click here for a full schedule.

Jr Livestock Show Weekend Schedule

Friday, January 13

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. — Project Show Entries Received

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Ag Mechanics entries received

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. — Judging of Project Show

3:00 p.m. — Meat Goats Show

Saturday, January 14

8:00 a.m. — Ag Mechanics Show

8:00 a.m. — Swine and Lamb Show

8:30 a.m. — Broiler Show

10:00 a.m. — Rabbit Show

10:00 a.m. — Heifer and Steer Show

5:30 p.m — Barbecue Supper at the Gandy Ink Sale Pavilion

6:00 p.m. — Premium Auction at the Gandy Ink Sale Pavilion

7:00 p.m. — Cake Auction at the Gandy Ink Sale Pavilion

7:30 p.m — Awards Ceremony and Sale of Champions

Sunday, January 15

9:00 a.m. — Horse Show at the Spur Arena