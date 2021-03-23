Tom Green County Deputies participate in the Spring Break Impaired Driver Mobility Campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – From March 5, 2021 to March 21, 2021, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office worked in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation during the Spring Break Impaired Driver Mobility Campaign. Deputies provided extra patrol with the goal of detecting and apprehending impaired drivers.

During these shifts, Deputies conducted 140 traffic stops, which resulted in the arrest of numerous subjects. Three persons were charged with DWI, including two felony DWI arrests. Four arrests were made for felony drug possession and one person was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Three arrests were made for outstanding felony warrants.

Additionally during this period, Deputies issued 31 citations and 141 warnings and made several misdemeanor arrests.

