Tom Green County Democratic Primary Sample Ballot

Sample Ballot
030321 Tom Green County Primary Election
March 3, 2020
State of Texas
Elección Primaria del Condado de Tom Green del 3 de marzo, 2020
3 de marzo, 2020
Estado de Texas
Page 1 of 2
Página 1 de 2
Please use black or blue ink pen to mark your ballot. To vote for your choice in each contest, completely fill in the box next to your choice
Por favor utilice una pluma negro o azul para marcar su boleta. Para votar por su selección en cada carrera, liene completamente el espacio cuadrado al lado de su elección
Democratic Party Primary Election
Elección Primario del Partido Democratico
“I am a Democrat and understand that I am ineligible to vote or participate in another political party’s primary election or convention during this voting year”
“Yo soy Demócrata y comprendo soy inelegible para votar o participar en la elección primaria o la convención de algun otro partido político durante este año electoral.”
President and Vice President
Presidente y Vice Presidente
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- John K. Delaney
- Tom Steyer
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Robby Wells
- Bernie Sanders
- Cory Booker
- Joseph R. Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Deval Patrick
- Amy Klobuchar
- Julián Castro
- Marianne Williamson
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Michael Bennet
- Andrew Yang
- Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator
Senador de los Estados Unidos
- Royce West
- Chris Bell
- Michael Cooper
- D. R. Hunter
- Annie “Mama” Garcia
- Amanda K. Edwards
- Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
- Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
- Victor Hugo Harris
- Victor Sema Hernandez
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Adrian Ocegueda
United States Representative, District 11
Representante de los Estados Unidos, Distrito Núm. 11
- Jon Mark Hogg
Railroad Commissioner
Comisionado de Ferrocarriles
- Kelly Stone
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
- Mark Watson
- Chrysta Castañeda
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Juez Presidente, Corte Suprema
- Jerry Zimmerer
- Amy Clark Meachum
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term
Juez, Corte Suprema, Lugar Núm. 6
- Larry Praeger
- Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Juez, Corte Suprema, Lugar Núm. 7
- Staci Williams
- Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Juez, Corte Suprema, Lugar Núm. 8
- Peter Kelly
- Gisela D. Triana
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Juez, Corte de Apelaciones Criminales, Lugar Núm. 3
- Elizabeth Davis Frizell
- Dan Wood
- William Pieratt Demond
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Juez, Corte de Apelaciones Criminales, Lugar Núm. 4
- Kevin Steven Miears
- Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Juez, Corte de Apelaciones Criminales, Lugar Núm. 9
- Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
Miembro de la Junta Estatal de Educación Pública, Distrito Núm. 15
- John Bettancourt
Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
Juez Presidente, Corte de Apelaciones, Distrito Núm. 3
- Darlene Byrne
- Keith S. Hampton
County Chair
Presidente del Condado
- Sarah Eckel
2020 Democratic Primary BallotPropositions
Proposition #1
Proposición #1
Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Derecho al cuidado de la salud: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a un cuidado de salud de calidad, protegidoo por un sistema universal estilo Medicare, que salva los hospitales en áreas rurales, reduce los precios de los medicamentos de prescripción, y garantiza acceso a al cuidado de la salud reproductiva?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #2
Proposición #2
Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th-grade, and affordable college and career training without he burden of crushing student loan debt?
Derecho a una educación pública del sigol 21: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a una educación de alta calidad desde preescolar al grado 12, u una educación universitaria o entrenamiento de carrera asequible, sin la gran carga de préstamos estudiantiles?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #3
Proposición #3
Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Derecho al aire lipio, agua potable, y una política ambiental responsable: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho al aire limpio, agua potable, fuentes alternativas de energía asequibles y sostenibles, y una política ambiental responsable que reconoce y aborde la crisis ambiental como una amenaza real que afecta cada aspecto de la vida en este planeta?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Sample Ballot
030321 Tom Green County Primary Election
March 3, 2020
State of Texas
Elección Primaria del Condado de Tom Green del 3 de marzo, 2020
3 de marzo, 2020
Estado de Texas
Page 2 of 2
Página 2 de 2
Proposition #4
Proposición #4
Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economic conditions, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Derecho a seguridad económica: Deberían todos los Tejanos el derecho a seguridad económica donde todos los tranbajadores tienen baja por enfermedad y permiso familiar pagado, capacitación para prepararse para la economía futura, y un salario digno que respete su arduo trabajo?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #5
Proposición #5
Right to Dignity and Respect: Should everyone in Texas have thhe right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or where they come from?
Derecho a dignidad y respeto: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a una vida con dignidad y respeto, libre de discriminación y acoso en todos partes, incluyendo negocios y lugares públicos, sin importar cómo se identifican, el color de su piel, quien amen, estado socioeconómico, estado de discapacidad, alojamiento, o de dónde vienen?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #6
Proposición #6
Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence – gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment, or sexual assault – so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Derecho de estar libre de violencia: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a vivir una vida libre de violencia – violencia armada, odio racial, terrorismo, violencia doméstica, acoso o agresión sexual – para que así los Tejanos peuden crecer en un ambiente seguro?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #7
Proposición #7
Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Derecho a una vivienda: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a una vivienda accesible y aquisible con utilidades modernas(electricidad, agua, gas, y internet de alta velocidad), libre de discriminación?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #8
Proposición #8
Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by an automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Derecho a votar: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a votar, hecho más fácil con registro de votantes automático, la opción do votar por correo, estaciones de votación anticipada y móviles garantizadas, y un feriado electoral astatal-libre de influencia de campaña corporativa, interferencia extranjera y domestica, y gerrymandering?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #9
Proposición #9
Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration people of color for minor offenses?
Derecho a un sistema de justicia penal justo: Deberían todos los Tejanos tener el derecho a un sistema de justicia penal justo, que trata a las con igualdad, usa métodos probadas para situaciones de reducción de escala en vez de usar fuerza excesiva, y pone un fin a la encarcelación masiva y desproporcionada de personas de color por delitos menores?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #10
Proposición #10
Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citiizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Derechos de inmigrantes: Debería haber una solución integral y justa de reforma migratoria que incluye un camino ganado hacia la cuidadanía para los inmigrantes y sus hijos que sigan la ley, mantiene a las familias unidas, protege a los DREAMers y brinde soluciones de fuerza laboral para las empresas?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No
Proposition #11
Proposición #11
Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish fair taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
Derecho a impuestos justos: Debería Tejas establecer impuestos equativos para personas de todos los niveles de ingresos y para empresas y corporaciones grandes o pequeñas, para que el gobierno estatal pueda financiar nuestra educación, infraestructura, negocios, y todos los servicios del gobierno para mejorar los programas necesarios para que los Tejanos prosperen?
- Yes/Sí
- No/No