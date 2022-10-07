SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday.

In the latest report, released on Friday, October 7, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported 144 new positive cases of COVID-19 since September 30th, when 166 positive cases were reported. Two weeks ago, on September 23rd, 202 positive cases were reported.

Positivity rates have increased to 9.7 percent from last week’s rate of 9.2 percent.

68 new hospitalizations were reported over the last week, and 5 patients are currently hospitalized due to being infected with COVID-19. There are no patients in intensive care.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Day Positive Cases Hospitalizations Saturday, October 1st 19 11 Sunday, October 2nd 19 13 Monday, October 3rd 12 13 Tuesday, October 4th 31 12 Wednesday, October 5th 21 8 Thursday, October 6th 23 6 Friday, October 7th 19 5 Totals 144 68