Tom Green County Commissioners reinstate burn ban

Earlier today, the Commissioners’ Court of Tom Green County reinstated the burn ban that prohibits burning in the unincorporated area of the county for 90 days from the date of adoption of this Order, unless the restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service or this Court. Volunteer firefighters have had to respond to several wildfire calls recently, prompting a quick decision to reinstate the burn ban for Tom Green County.

Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning

All but two Concho Valley counties are now under a burn ban. Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to haunt most of the Concho Valley. Scattered showers and storms return on Thursday along and ahead of a cold front. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain and it will take several inches of rainfall for any noticeable improvements in our drought conditions.