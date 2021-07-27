Tom Green County Commissioners accept grant to create Concho Valley Public Defender Office

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green County commissioners today took several steps toward creating a new Concho Valley Public Defender office.

The office would eventually oversee public defense for people charged with crimes who are not able to pay for representation. The Concho Valley Public Defender office would include Tom Green and the six surrounding counties of Concho, Coke, Irion, Schleicher, Sterling and Runnels.

Tom Green County commissioners today voted to accept an almost two million 300-thousand improvement grant award from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to help fund the office.

Commissioners in the six other counties will also vote on an interlocal agreement and choose a member to serve on an oversight board — expected to meet starting next month to begin the hiring process for a chief public defender.

Tom Green County judge Steve Floyd says the public defender’s office could save taxpayers in the county about one-point-three million dollars annually.