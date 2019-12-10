Tom Green County Cold Case to appear in Oxygen Channel documentary

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – In a statement, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s office gave the background of the case.

“In May of 2015 TGCO Sheriff’s Investigators initiated a Cold Case missing person/homicide investigation concerning Tom Green County resident Naomi Michelle Miller.

In the original complaint to law enforcement, Miller was reported to have gone missing in 2005 but her disappearance remained initially unreported by her estranged husband Robert Miller. The ensuing 2 year investigation determined Naomi Miller was the victim of homicide.

Her remains were located after an exhaustive search in a clandestine grave north of San Angelo. Defendants, Robert Lamar Miller and Ludonna Yoder, were both subsequently charged and convicted of the offense of murder.”

The case will be featured in the “Criminal Confessions” series on the Oxygen Channel. You can watch it on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

