Tom Green County approved for individual FEMA assistance

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Tom Green County has passed the financial threshold required to receive individual federal funding through FEMA, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, February 22, 2021.

“If you have damage to your home or business from the storm last week, please go to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 to register,” read the statement, “Citizens still need to register at this site even if they filled out the survey that was recently distributed. FEMA funding is only available to cover uninsured losses; residents should file claims with their homeowners/renters/commercial insurance first.”