Today’s rain helps worsening drought conditions across the Concho Valley

The latest drought monitor released this afternoon shows extreme drought conditions have expanded in all directions compared to last week. However, the data is only valid through Tuesday, November 5th. In other words, it doesn’t include the widespread rainfall that we’ve received today.

Concho Valley Drought Monitor

There are other areas in the state of Texas that are also experiencing extreme drought conditions. If rain chances play out over the next several days across the state of Texas then drought conditions should improve when the next drought monitor is released.

Texas Drought Monitor

Here is a look at the upcoming rain chances across the Concho Valley.