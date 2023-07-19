SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — With the first day of school being just around the corner for several San Angelo residents, the TLCA school system has announced a new 4.5-day “innovative calendar” for the 2023-2024 semester.

“Your voice, over the past year, has been a vital part of decision-making regarding our 2023-2024 school year calendar for our cities in San Angelo, Abilene, Midland, Arlington and Cedar Hill,” the TLCA San Angelo branch said in a Facebook post.

According to TLCA’s FAQ webpage regarding the change, the District is hoping to create a “greater focus on academic time for our students, support for our educators, student growth, improved attendance and enhanced extracurricular activities.”

The half-days will take place each Friday beginning on Aug. 25, with schools starting at 7:45 a.m. and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Bus routes will continue to run on Fridays, moving to 12:30 p.m. to coincide with the end of the school day.

Students will also see a curriculum change to accommodate the new 4.5-day schedule. On Fridays, elementary students will take part in a new curriculum focused primarily on English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) and math. Meanwhile, secondary campuses will operate on an A/B schedule, with students attending periods 1-4 on A weeks and periods 5-8 on B weeks.

A Friday Afternoon Care program will also be available for students who stay past the designated 12:30 p.m. bus departure. According to TLCA, “students may work on homework, IXL or other computer-based tutorials and intervention and enrichment programs” during Friday Afternoon Care, and “other activities may be provided to students on occasion.”

TLCA plans to provide transportation at all bus stops at 3:45 p.m. on Fridays as well, with adjustments possibly being made throughout the year as needed.

For more information about the new school calendar, visit TLCA’s FAQ webpage or email the school at info@texasleadership.net.