SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — With Wild West Fest making its way back to San Angelo from July 27-29, locals and Texans across the state will be flocking to the event’s many locations to take part in the party. But how do you stay safe? What are you allowed to bring? Read on for a few tips, tricks and practical guidelines for surviving some of the Concho Valley’s wildest nights.

“5-1-5-0, Somebody Call the Po-Po:” Tips from SAPD

Though we hope Wild West Fest is just a good time for everyone and nothing more, we know that it isn’t always the case. With this in mind, here are a few words of advice from the San Angelo Police Department to keep you safe and out of a one-way trip from the honky-tonk to the patrol car.

Q: Wild West Fest is a time when drinking is likely, and getting drunk may pose a risk to the health of the drinker and those around them. What advice does the SAPD have for those looking to drink alcohol during the event?

A: “We recommend when someone is going to go out to, of course, drink responsibility, and it is good practice to always have a friend out of the group remain sober.”

Q: This year’s festival will feature some travel, as the schedule has people moving from the bars downtown to the River Stage to continue the festivities. Is there any advice the SAPD has for event-going drivers?

A: “Always plan ahead. Plan to take Uber or Lyft or have a designated driver out of the group. Although DWI is always remembered, there is still the offense of PI.”

Q: With so many people in one place, it’s possible that something worthy of a 911 call may happen. What would the SAPD advise people to do in an emergency situation?

A: “Always call 911 immediately if they believe someone is in danger, needs medical attention, etc. Remain on the line with dispatch, always know a general location where you are and point out landmarks such as a building, place of business or area of water.”

Q: To be frank, it’s summer in Texas. It’s hot. How would SAPD advise event-goers to stay cool and avoid overheating? Are there symptoms they need to be on the lookout for?

A: “Stay hydrated. DRINK WATER. Stay in the shade as much as you can. Utilize portable battery-operated fans.”

Q: With an event of this scale, police activity will be likely. What behaviors and activities would be likely to get people into trouble that they might not consider worthy of concern at first?

A: “In every event with alcohol, there are numerous charges we usually see. Our most typical ones are public intoxication, driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal trespass and city ordinances like glass bottles in prohibited places. You can also receive citations as well.”

Q: In the event that police do get involved in an incident, how would SAPD advise people to behave should they be involved as well? In the event that an officer wishes to talk with someone, how should they act?

A: “Some investigations may take some time for officers to figure out which people are directly involved or witnesses. Be patient with the officers as they are investigating the incident and let an officer know if you were either a victim or a witness. Officers are dealing with numerous things at once: radio traffic, crowds, etc.”

Q: Are there any other things that SAPD might find beneficial for the public to consider?

A: “Try to stay out in the open where there are other people, and stick to your group of friends. Do not go into secluded areas with people you do not entirely trust, especially not someone you’ve just met. Know your limits if you are going to be drinking. Most people know how they begin to feel after they’ve reached their limit. At that point, you should stop and start hydrating with water and get something to eat. When drinking, do not leave your cup unattended. If you have done so for any length of time, get a new one.”

Common Questions: Answers from the Organizers

With a festival as big as this, there’s sure to be plenty of people left wondering what they should do to come prepared. Thankfully, the organizers of Wild West Fest have made an FAQ webpage to help alleviate some of the concerns. Here are a few of their particularly helpful answers to some of the more common questions:

Q: Can we bring lawn chairs and blankets?

A: “Yes, lawn chairs and blankets are both allowed.”

Q: Can we bring our own food and drinks?

A: “No, outside food and drinks are prohibited at the Riverstage.”

Q: What items are allowed inside the festival?

Personal chairs

Strollers

Sunscreen

Clear bags and purses

Q: What items are NOT allowed inside the festival?

Large/beach/porch umbrellas

Large bags, purses, backpacks

Oversized large blankets

Smoking

Chairs (Friday, 8/5 only)

Pets (service dogs allowed)

Outside food or drinks

Coolers

Professional cameras/recording equipment

Guns/knives/weapons of ANY kind

Glass

Alcohol

Flasks

Illegal substances

Drones or any remote flying devices

Fireworks

Laptop computers

Skateboards/scooters

tents

Vending materials/unauthorized flyers

Lasers or pointers

Bad attitudes

Q: Are waters free this year?

A: “Yes, free water is back and here to stay!”

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie:” Plan Your Route, Read the Schedule

This year’s festival takes party-goers to four of San Angelo’s most popular live music locales: The House of FiFi DuBois, Blaine’s Pub, The Martial Pint and the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage. Lots of partiers mean lots of traffic, though, so having an idea of when and where you’re going before you get to the action can help maximize the time you spend enjoying the country croonin’. Below is the full Wild West Fest 2023 schedule, complete with a color-coded guide to where each performance will take place.

This schedule is courtesy of Wild West Fest

Wild West Fest is a great chance to socialize with fellow country-lovin’ cowpoke, and planning ahead and knowing what to do when you get there can help you experience the late-night fun to the fullest. Here’s to a doggone-perfect Wild West Fest, San Angelo!