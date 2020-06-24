Time-lapse video shows about 12% of people wearing masks on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A time-lapse recording and observation reveal that not many people are wearing masks when out and about on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Of the 538 people observed walking down Ocean Boulevard between 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Monday, only 66 of were wearing a mask. That’s about 12% of those observed.

The results came after Horry County saw a spike in coronavirus cases as Myrtle Beach businesses reopen. Nearly 39 percent of the county’s 1,931 cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune confirmed that she has asked the city attorney for a legal opinion on requiring masks. However, she does not want to conflict with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders.

Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor, said Monday that the governor thinks cities and counties should not create unenforceable mandates. He said there are not enough law enforcement officers to enforce mask-wearing.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the decision to wear a mask should not be forced. He said people should use common sense when out in public, especially those who know they have a preexisting condition.

The city council of Greenville added an emergency ordinance to Monday’s council meeting. If passed, the ordinance would require all customers and employees to wear masks within all the city’s businesses.