WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of Waco’s very own went viral on social media because users disliked their mac and cheese approach. Although, now the business is taking off.

Roni’s Mac Bar is located inside of Union Hall in the Heart of Downtown Waco. Mary and Frank Senese opened the build your own mac and cheese bar in 2022. Despite their limited marketing background, just a few months later their business concept went viral.

“We really just accidentally went viral in the beginning, just about a month or two after we opened and sort of for all the wrong reasons, a lot of people saying like, Oh, why does your food look like that? Why aren’t you baking it? You know, why isn’t your chicken more seasoned? And it was a lot of hate comments coming towards us,” says Mary Senese.

The two decided to take the negative feedback and put the social media recommendations to the test to make improvements.

Small business expert Elizabeth Gore with Hello Alice says TikTok serves as a cost-effective tool for getting mor eyes on smaller companies.

“You can never pay for something like that, right? That’s what it really gets special, is people fall in love with founders and entrepreneurs, and that to me, levels the playing field with the big companies,” says Gore.

Roni’s Mac Bar is now looking to franchise with possible cities like Dallas, New York City, Los Angeles and Tampa. The Senese’s believe their “anybody can learn it” business model with spark interest for people wanting to build towards an entrepreneurial lifestyle.

The journey of Roni’s Mac Bar from local business to franchising demonstrates the immense power social media has on growing small businesses.