SAN DIEGO — Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero says she continues to receive death threats but insists they are not enough to force her to resign from her position.

During a Thursday news conference, Caballero admitted the threats have not stopped but refused to say how often she has been getting them.

Back in June, she was forced to move into an army installation in Tijuana as a way to protect her and her family after they were threatened by an unspecified drug cartel.

A few weeks earlier, one of her bodyguards was shot at, but not injured, moments before the mayor was scheduled to arrive for an appointment at a beauty salon.

“The threats aren’t constant, but they continue, in the meantime I will remain in my post because I believe in this city and this evidence to show that,” she said.

Caballero did admit there have been times she has contemplated resignation.

“Many times I’ve wondered why I stay, but I will continue to endure these threats against me, I think I will definitely stay, this is my post, I do know life would go on without this job — these are criminals and even politicians who would like to see me let it go, I won’t let go.”

The mayor stated she has been getting threats due to her efforts to fight organized crime, drug distribution and because she promotes drug treatment facilities.

Due to these threats on her life she has chosen to move to a military installation.

“It was the suggestion of the National Guard to move there as a way to ensure my safety.”