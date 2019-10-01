Tickets now on sale for the 66th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta held October 25-27, 2019

Tickets for the Cinch Roping Fiesta are now on sale. Ticket prices are $12 each for the Invitational Match Roping and $10 each for the Steer Roping and Double Mugging. You can purchase tickets at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo office, located at 200 West 43rd Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or call (325) 653-7785.

According to sanangelorodeo.com, all events held in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena and the vendor show in the Cattle Barn and Coliseum are free admission.

View more ticket information here.

Outdoor Arena Seating Chart

Schedule of events:

Friday, October 25

10:00 a.m–Preliminary Roping- 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena- Free Admission

Cody Ohl’s Junior World Championships- Free Admission

Saturday, October 26

9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.- Rope Yourself a Painting Saturday, with EnPleinAirTEXAS across the fairgrounds- Free Admission for painters until 11:00 a.m.

1:00 p.m. Invitational Calf Roping & Match Roping- Outdoor Roping Arena- $12 tickets, 12 head. $20,000 Winner take all.

Cody Ohl’s Junior World Championships- 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena- Free Admission

10:00 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.- Cowboy Christmas Gifts Show- Foster Communications Coliseum & Housley Communications Cattle Barn- Free Admission

8:00 p.m.- 12:00 a.m. – “Saturday Night Dance” First Financial Pavilion: Featuring the legendary Jody Nix – $20 tickets

Sunday, October 27

12:00 p.m. start* Invitational Steer Roping & Double Mugging- Outdoor Arena- $10 tickets

UCR Roping Events- 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena- Free Admission

10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.- Cowboy Christmas Gifts Show- Foster Communications Coliseum & Housley Communications Cattle Barn- Free Admission

The Cinch Roping Fiesta became a sanctioned PRCA event in 2018. This means, the cowboy’s earnings will count toward their qualification for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) held each December in Las Vegas, Nevada. See that 2018 announcement below.