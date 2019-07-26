Thursday drug-related shooting incident

On Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, San Angelo Police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center for the report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived and learned that an 18-year-old San Angelo man self-ambulated to the hospital via private vehicle and was subsequently treated for superficial injuries and released.

Further investigation by members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division revealed that shots were fired during a narcotics transaction that took place in the 1800 block of North Street. The injured teen, initially identified as the victim, was engaging in illegal activity when he became injured by other parties who were engaged in the illegal activity.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in the ongoing investigation. If you have information about the identities and whereabouts of those involved, if you witnessed the incident, or, if you have home surveillance footage in and around the 1800 block of North Street from 1:20 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. to please contact the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

This is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Release from San Angelo Police Department