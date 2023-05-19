WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A three-year-old girl has died in the hospital after a Thursday afternoon crash in Waco.

Waco Police officers were called to the 1700 Block of South 17th Street and Clay Avenue at 4:19 p.m. – when a four-door Lumina traveling eastbound ignored the traffic light and hit two vehicles traveling northbound on S. 17th Street. An unsecured three-year-old girl was ejected from the four-door Lumina, and the vehicle she was ejected from landed on top of her.

The Waco Police Deparment says witnesses on the scene lifted the car off of the girl and started performing life-saving measures. The girl was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

Next of kin has been notified, but the victim’s name will not be released due to her age. Police say no charges have been filed.