SAN ANGELO, Texas — A three-vehicle crash downtown slowed traffic on Chadbourne and Beauregard today, January 6, 2023.

The crash involved a dark grey SUV, a red Ram 2500 and a silver Ram truck in the intersection of Chadbourne and Beauregard across from Fuentes Cafe. Traffic has been blocked off for one block in each direction of Chadbourne and Beauregard.

It is unknown what caused the crash, if any citations were given or if any injuries occurred.