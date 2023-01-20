SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple lanes of traffic on North Bryant Boulevard were closed at lunchtime due to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bryant and West 7th Street on Friday, January 20, 2023.

According to police, the driver of a white Ram 1500 traveling south on Bryant failed to control the truck’s speed and collided with a red Toyota that was stopped at a red light at the intersection. The force of the collision pushed the red Toyota into another vehicle stopped in front of it.

Police say no injuries were reported by any of the occupants of the vehicles. The driver of the Ram was given a citation for failure to control speed.