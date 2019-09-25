Three trucks carrying wind turbine blades stop traffic for almost an hour at Houston Harte and Sherwood Way

San Angelo, TX —

Update with corrections: 2:30 p.m. — September 25, 2019

In initial reporting we stated that the three trucks were attempting to enter Houston Harte, which is incorrect. The three trucks were exiting Houston Harte and attempting to make a left turn onto Sherwood Way.

The truck shown first in the video above was backing through the Sherwood entrance of Houston Harte frontage road so that they could position themselves on Sherwood Way.

All three trucks successfully maneuvered themselves and exited town on West Highway 67.

1:50 p.m. — September, 25, 2019

Three trucks carrying over-sized loads of wind turbine blades stopped traffic at Sherwood Way and Houston Harte this afternoon, September, 25, 2019. The trucks were too wide to make the turn.

San Angelo Police Department was called to the scene, where they stopped traffic to allow the trucks room to attempt an approach from a different direction.

As of, 1:54 this afternoon the trucks had successfully entered the freeway and were headed out of town.