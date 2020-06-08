Three people arrested on drug charges during week-long investigation by Runnels County Sheriff’s Office

The Runnels County Sheriff’s Office released two statements on June 8, 2020 regrading three arrests made during a week-long narcotics trafficking investigation.

The first one involved one male, Christoper Steven Roman:

“During the week of June 1st through the 7th, 2020 the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Illegal narcotics being transported into Runnels County from Tom Green County.

On June 6th, 2020 the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle believed to be transporting illegal narcotics into Runnels County, in the parking lot of Allsups convenience store on Hutchins Avenue in Ballinger.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, approximately 19.8 grams of a substance which tested positive for the presents of Methamphetamine and, also approximately 10.0 grams of a substance which tested positive for the presents of Cocaine were located.

39-year-old Christopher Steven Roman was arrested and charged with two counts of Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 1grams and 200grams.

Bond was set at $15,000.00 per charge. Roman made bond on June 7th, 2020.”

The second statement involved two people, one male and one female, Nicole Ann Galindo and Douglas Martinez:





“On June 3rd,a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle believed to be transporting illegal narcotics in Miles, Texas.

Runnels County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was deployed and alerted to the presents of narcotics inside the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle approximately 397.3 grams of a substance which tested positive for the presents of methamphetamine was located.

33-year-old Nicole Ann Galindo of San Angelo was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance between 1gram and 400grams.

Bond was set at $20,000.00 as of June 8, 2020 Galindo has not made bond.

Also arrested 28-year-old Douglas Martinez also of San Angelo also charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance between 1grams and 400grams.

Martinez’s bond was set at $20,000.00. Martinez made bond on June 5th, 2020.”