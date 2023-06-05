SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three of the most wanted fugitives in Texas were arrested last month, according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, June 2, 2023.

DPS says David Earl Thomas, Nehemia Khalil Hicks and Kentrell Lamar Fletcher were all arrested during the second half of May in different parts of the state for charges ranging from parole violation to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

David Thomas, 62, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on May 17th. He had been wanted since March of 2023 for failure to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in the 1980s for two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. Over the next 20 years, Thomas repeatedly received prison sentences for additional convictions for theft and robbery.

Nehemia Hicks, 24, was arrested in Dallas during an investigation by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Texas Highway Patrol, the Grand Prarie Police Department, the Mansfield Police Department, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General. Hicks, who DPS says was affiliated with the Fly Money gang, had been wanted since July of 2022 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault of a family/household member with previous convictions and assault causing bodily injury.

Kentrell Fletcher, 35, was arrested in Killeen during an investigation by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, Deputy U.S. Marshals, the Killeen Police Department and the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office. DPS says Fletcher was affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang and had been wanted since November of 2022 for parole violation. He was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2008 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2010. He was released on parole in September 2020.