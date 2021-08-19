Three members of ASU faculty and staff win Rodgers Distinguished Awards

From left to right: Dr. Kimberly Livengood, Dr. Crystal Kreitler and Phillip Nichelson

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has honored three faculty and staff members with the Gary and Pat Rodgers Distinguished Awards, which honors outstanding staff, faculty and administrators at the university.

According to a statement issued by the school this morning, Thursday, August 19, 2021, Phillip Nichelson, Dr. Crystal Kreitler and Dr. Kimberly Livengood have been selected to receive the award for 2020-2021.

Phillip Nichelson, veteran’s specialist in the Office of Affiliated Military and Veteran Services, received the Distinguished Staff Award. Crystal Kreitler, an associate professor of psychology, received the Distinguished Faculty Award. Kimberly Livengood, chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, received the Distinguished Administrator Award. Each recipient also received a $2,500 honorarium.

Nichelson, Kreitler, and Livengood were honored, along with 50 other staff and faculty members, during today’s Fall Assembly at the school.

