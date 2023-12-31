SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Three people were rushed to the hospital on Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023, after a motorcycle collided with an SUV near the intersection of South Chadbourne St. and South Oakes St.

According to witnesses on the scene, the crash happened after the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop at a red light while heading south on Chadbourne. The motorcycle collided with a Lincoln SUV that was headed east, throwing the two people on the motorcycle immediately.

The motorcyclist and their passenger were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, and the driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.