Three felons captured after three separate pursuits

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the last twenty-four hours, San Angelo Police Department Officers have had their hands full with vehicle pursuits that resulted in the capture of three wanted Felons.

“First Down”

The first incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Bell and Houston Harte. The vehicle’s driver, 23-year-old Kenneth Cansler, refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Shortly after, officers decided to terminate the pursuit due to safety reasons. Just as the pursuit ended, Cansler lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence, and came to rest on the Central High School Oakes Campus sports practice field. Cansler was taken into custody without incident and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Lights-Defective Brake Light, and a Felony Warrant of Arrest for Evading in a Motor Vehicle. Officers located two loaded firearms in the vehicle.

“Gone to Farr”

The second incident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. when members of the Department’s Gang Unit directed a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Joseph Holt near 19th and Farr. Holt refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued throughout the neighborhood until it was called off due to safety reasons. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, officers happened upon Holt’s vehicle traveling westbound on 17th Street at a very low-speed until it came to rest after striking a fixed object in the Christian Fellowship Baptist parking lot. After police discovered Holt had abandoned the vehicle, which was occupied by a pregnant female and two unsecured toddlers (ages 2 and 4), a perimeter was quickly established. Soon after, officers located Holt attempting to flee the area and he was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. Holt, who had a Motion to Revoke Warrant of Arrest for Felony Theft, was additionally charged with Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence X2, and Felony Enhanced Evading Arrest-Prior Convictions. The pregnant woman and two children were not injured.

“STOPSTICKS & Honeysuckle”

The third incident occurred just after 1:45 a.m. this morning when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at 19th and North Bryant. The vehicle’s driver, 58-year-old Samuel Tomme, refused to stop and a low-speed vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near the 3800 block of Honeysuckle Lane after officers successfully deployed STOPSTICKS, which caused Tomme’s tires to deflate. Tomme, who refused to follow commands and exit the vehicle, was extracted by officers who were able to gain entry via glass break.

Tomme was charged with Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle as well as two Motion to Revoke Warrants of Arrest for Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear Felony.

Courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department, Public Relations