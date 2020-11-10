Three charged with Injury to a Child after two-month-old tests positive for heroin

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on November 7, 2020 in the early morning hours, police were dispatched to a home in the 2200 block of Webster for a report of an unconscious infant.

Officers found an unresponsive two-month-old female and began life-saving measures while transporting the baby to Shannon Medical Center. Officials found injection sites on the infant’s extremities and head. According to police, the baby’s urine tested positive for Heroin.

The infant was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, where she remains on life-support.

SAPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation immediately and found that Destiney Harbor, the infant’s mother, 21 gave birth to the baby inside the home in late August and had not gotten any professional medical care since that time.

According to police, Harbour’s mother, 37-year-old Christin Bradley and Bradley’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Dustin Smock, had assisted with the infant’s care inside the home.

While executing a search warrant at the Webster residence, investigators located drug paraphernalia as well as a small quantity of suspected Heroin, Methamphetamine, marijuana, and pills.

“Harbour, Bradley, and Smock have been charged with First Degree Felony Injury to a Child – Serious Bodily Injury. Their bonds were set to $100K and $50K respectively. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming,” The San Angelo Police Department said in a statement.