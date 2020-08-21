Three additional COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed three additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo shortly before 1:00 p.m, Friday, August 21, 2020.

The patients include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s — all were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, there have been 49 total deaths from COVID-19 related complications in Tom Green County; 37 of those were residents of Tom Green County, 12 were residents of other counties.

