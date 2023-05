SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to AEP thousands in San Angelo have been left without power after heavy rains swept through the city.

AEP Outage Map 10:54 p.m.

As of 10:54 a.m., there were 3,666 total customer outages. Areas left without power include residential areas off 277, residential areas off 208 and E 19th Street, customers off E 29th Street and customers off Knickerbocker near the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Power is estimated to return to most areas between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.