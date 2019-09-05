Thirteen people rescued by Del Rio, Texas Border Patrol Agents

DEL RIO, Texas – On Tuesday, 13 people were rescued from the Rio Grande River by Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station Marine Unit.

Agents saw the group attempting to cross the Rio Grande River around 10:20 a.m. on September 3. After agents noted the the river’s swift current and depth and assisted the group that had several small children.

“Del Rio Sector agents continue to remain vigilant and prioritize safety for all people encountered,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “The river can be extremely dangerous for those who attempt to traverse it. Smugglers continue to put other lives in danger for their own financial gain.”

Those rescued included six children. All 13 people were reportedly Honduran nationals. No injuries were reported by the group but agents offered them medical assistance.

According to the Border Patrol, “agents in the Del Rio Sector have already rescued over 470 individuals in fiscal year 2019, after only 125 total rescues for fiscal year 2018. Nationally, the Border Patrol has over 4,200 rescues in fiscal year 2019, compared to 3,661 in fiscal year 2018.”