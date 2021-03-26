Third passenger in fatal crash at Avenue N and S. Bryant Boulevard succumbs to injuries

SAN ANGELO, Texas— The 12-year-old male passenger who was critically injured in the March 18, 2021, fatal crash at Avenue N and South Bryant Boulevard has succumbed to his injuries. 

The boy had been receiving treatment at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Two of the Equinox’s four passengers succumbed to their injuries on the day of the crash.   A 16-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene and a 17-year-old female was later pronounced deceased at Shannon Medical Center.  The driver of the Equinox, a 17-year-old San Angelo resident, was treated at Shannon Medical Center for incapacitating injuries and later released. 

This is an active investigation and no additional information is available for release.

Press Release Courtesy of Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox of the San Angelo Police Department.

