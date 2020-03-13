“They need it more than we do.” San Angelo woman collecting donations to help elderly residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “It really hit home for me,” San Angelo resident Lacy Lubke said.

After seeing an elderly woman shopping in HEB who could not get the supplies she needed, like toilet paper, Lubke took action.

“It reminded me of my grandmother who gets Meals for the Elderly. She’s on a fixed income,” Lubke said.

Lubke is now collecting items for Meals for the Elderly clients who are often home-bound and cannot leave to get groceries or supplies.

“If everyone just donated one package of what they bought, it would help,” Lubke said.

Charlyn Ocker, President and CEO of San Angelo Meals for the Elderly, said she would be grateful for any help the organization could get.

“This is a time when our clients need us the most,” Ocker said.

Ocker says the organization is taking a proactive approach since their clients are part of the “at risk” population when it comes to contracting illnesses.

They are preparing emergency meal bags with food items that can last several days, like soup or potted meats. Ocker says many of their clients are part of the program because they cannot prepare their own meals. So, the food they are given needs to be ready-to-eat or something that can be heated in a microwave.

If you would like to help, you can donate these items:

Hand sanitizer

Personal wipes

Clorox Wipes

Toilet Paper

monetary donations

Visit the Meals for the Elderly website here.

You can contact Lubke at 325-320-4898 for more information or to schedule a pick up time and location for your donations. Drop off locations include Nacho’s Restaurant and Meals for the Elderly.