‘They come in with basically nothing.’ Concho Valley Home for Girls in need of donations, hygiene items

The Concho Valley Home for Girls has been around for decades, but they serve more than just teenage girls. Now, they are asking the community to help fill some of their needs.

“Concho Valley Home for Girls and the Children’s Emergency Shelter is a program that helps teenage girls and children ages 0 to 17 that have been taken from their home for whatever reason. The shelter is up to 90 days, it’s kinds like a waiting room to see where they’re going to go to. The girls’ home they can stay from two months up to years, when they age out which is 18, that’s for teenage girls ages 12 to 18,” Kassie Coffey, Transition Center Director said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter and girls’ home did not see an increase in intake numbers, but staff members expect the numbers to grow once things return to more normal patterns.

“At our shelter and the girls’ home both, the kids come in and they basically have absolutely nothing. We provide all basic wardrobe needs which right now, thankfully, we’re pretty stocked up on that stuff, but we also have to provide all of their hygiene needs. And with Cassie’s kids at the transition center we have to provide all of their needs as well,” Brittney Jones, Shelter Manager and Girls’ Home Director said.

Aside from having their basic needs met, the children also must continue with school. Both Coffey and Jones said the children and teens who are part of these programs worked hard to accomplish their schoolwork and the house parents and teachers provided ample support.

Another service program the group provides is specifically for those in foster care.

“The non-residential transition center is for male and female ages 14 to 26 that have aged out of foster care, are still in foster care, were in foster care and got placed back with family or got adopted. We just help them with self-sufficiency stuff, budget classes, life skills,” Coffey said.

With supplies depleting, the group is asking the community for help.

“Anything from ages newborn all the way up to adult is what we need. From hygiene products, cleaning supplies, mops, brooms, anything really, paper products, toilet paper, feminine products. Anything that you and I would need these kids need too,” Jones said.

Staff members say they will also accept gift cards to places like Walmart and they will also take monetary donations.