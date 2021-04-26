Complete State Results

US Senator, Representative

Local School Boards

U.S. President

There’s still time to vote! Early voting ends tomorrow

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve been planning to take advantage of early voting for the May 1 local elections, there’s still time. Early voting, which started on April 19, will end tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27 at 7 PM.

Voting can be done in person at the Tom Green County Elections office, located on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Avenue today until 7 PM and tomorrow from 7 AM until 7 PM.

Concho Valley Homepage will feature spotlights on the individual candidates throughout the rest of the week leading to election day. The spotlights will air on KLST and KSAN on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 PM and 10 PM.

Election day is Saturday, May 1.

Election Day Polling Locations

18 polling places around the Concho Valley will be open from 7 AM until 7PM on election day, Saturday, May 1.

LocationAddress
Angelo Bible Church3506 Sherwood WayLobby
Belmore Baptist Church1214 South BellFellowship Hall
Calvary Baptist Church2401 Armstrong St.Fellowship Center
Trinity Lutheran Church3536 Lutheran WayFellowship Hall
Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)506 N. ChadbourneAnnex Building
SAF First Assembly of God1442 Edmund BlvdFellowship Hall
Grape Creek ISD8207 US Hwy 87 NGene Marsh Board Room
Keating Paint and Body5050 N. ChadbourneReception Area
Paulann Baptist Church2531 Smith BlvdThe Chapel
Southgate Church of Christ528 Country Club Rd.Fellowship Hall
Southside Recreation Center2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.Multi-Purpose Room
St. Ambrose Catholic Church8602 Loop 570, WallFellowship Hall
MHMR Services of the Concho Valley1501 W BeauregardJack Jay Room
Veribest Baptist Church50 FM 2334, VeribestFellowship Hall
Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church301 W. 18th St.Fellowship Hall
Southland Shopping Center5030 A Knickerbocker Rd.Unit A
St. Marks Presbyterian Church2506 Johnson Ave.Fellowship Hall

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Polling Locations Nov. 3, 2020 Elections

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.