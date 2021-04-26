There’s still time to vote! Early voting ends tomorrow

SAN ANGELO, Texas — If you’ve been planning to take advantage of early voting for the May 1 local elections, there’s still time. Early voting, which started on April 19, will end tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27 at 7 PM.
Voting can be done in person at the Tom Green County Elections office, located on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Avenue today until 7 PM and tomorrow from 7 AM until 7 PM.
Concho Valley Homepage will feature spotlights on the individual candidates throughout the rest of the week leading to election day. The spotlights will air on KLST and KSAN on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 PM and 10 PM.
Election day is Saturday, May 1.
Election Day Polling Locations
18 polling places around the Concho Valley will be open from 7 AM until 7PM on election day, Saturday, May 1.
|Location
|Address
|Angelo Bible Church
|3506 Sherwood Way
|Lobby
|Belmore Baptist Church
|1214 South Bell
|Fellowship Hall
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2401 Armstrong St.
|Fellowship Center
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|3536 Lutheran Way
|Fellowship Hall
|Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)
|506 N. Chadbourne
|Annex Building
|SAF First Assembly of God
|1442 Edmund Blvd
|Fellowship Hall
|Grape Creek ISD
|8207 US Hwy 87 N
|Gene Marsh Board Room
|Keating Paint and Body
|5050 N. Chadbourne
|Reception Area
|Paulann Baptist Church
|2531 Smith Blvd
|The Chapel
|Southgate Church of Christ
|528 Country Club Rd.
|Fellowship Hall
|Southside Recreation Center
|2750 Ben Ficklin Rd.
|Multi-Purpose Room
|St. Ambrose Catholic Church
|8602 Loop 570, Wall
|Fellowship Hall
|MHMR Services of the Concho Valley
|1501 W Beauregard
|Jack Jay Room
|Veribest Baptist Church
|50 FM 2334, Veribest
|Fellowship Hall
|Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church
|301 W. 18th St.
|Fellowship Hall
|Southland Shopping Center
|5030 A Knickerbocker Rd.
|Unit A
|St. Marks Presbyterian Church
|2506 Johnson Ave.
|Fellowship Hall