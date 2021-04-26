There’s still time to vote! Early voting ends tomorrow

Voting can be done in person at the Tom Green County Elections office, located on the first floor of the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Avenue today until 7 PM and tomorrow from 7 AM until 7 PM.

Concho Valley Homepage will feature spotlights on the individual candidates throughout the rest of the week leading to election day. The spotlights will air on KLST and KSAN on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 PM and 10 PM.

Election day is Saturday, May 1.